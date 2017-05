Vin Scully retired after last season, but we got a Vin fix tonight when he came back to Dodgers Stadium for the ceremony inducting him into the Ring of Honor. Tommy Lasorda and Sandy Koufax unveiled Vin’s “number,” which was a picture of a microphone.

Then, Vin regaled us with more stories of Dodgers greats and for a moment it was just like he was back in the broadcast booth.