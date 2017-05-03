WWE Announcer Corey Graves Chides Partner Tom Phillips for Instagram DM Scandal On-Air

Tom Phillips and Corey Graves were announcing a match between Noam Dar and Rich Swann on 205 Live, the cruiserweight show on WWE Network, on Tuesday night. They aired a video package summarizing the story in which Dar stole Alicia Fox, the girlfriend of Swann’s friend Cedric Alexander, away a little while ago. This then devolved into a love triangle between Dar, Fox, and Swann. Swann successfully wooed Fox away from Dar, but then said he didn’t actually want her, just that he wanted to show the world who she was.

Anyways, after airing that package, Phillips called Dar a “Euro-trash pervert.” Here was Graves’ response:

Still can't believe Corey Graves vs. Tom Phillips happened unadvertised on 205Live. pic.twitter.com/seiws07BRW — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 3, 2017

“It’s not like Dar was sending DMs on Instagram to people that he shouldn’t have been,” said Graves. “There’s nothing embarrassing about what he’s done. He simply stole the heart of a beautiful woman from Cedric Alexander, who was neglectful. Didn’t show Alicia Fox the attention she deserved. … It’s a lot longer flight than four hours for Dar.”

In February, an Instagram user shared a screenshot in which Phillips, who is (was?) engaged, allegedly DM’ed her, “I’m in my seat with a massive erection. And a 4 hours flight ahead. I’m going to face f— the s— out of you.”

Score this as very surprising that Graves brought this up so overtly on WWE programming.