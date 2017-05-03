USA Today Sports

Youth Catcher With One Arm Has Incredible Technique For Throwing Quickly to Bases

High School Sports

Luke Terry, a 14-year-old student at Cornersville (Tn.) Middle School, had his right arm amputated when he was an infant due to infection. That hasn’t slowed him down as he is the #3 hitter and catcher for his middle school team.

We’ve seen Jim Abbott reach the major leagues pitching with one arm, and adapting his technique to quickly put a glove on his hand after a pitch. Terry has his own unique way of transferring the ball as a catcher to immediately be able to throw the ball back to the pitcher or throw down to a base. Pretty amazing stuff.

