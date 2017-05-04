Lakers Inform World They Are "Enamored" With Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers are “enamored” with Lonzo Ball according to Chad Ford. Why anyone would leak this before the Draft Lottery has even taken place is unbelievable. If the Lakers really do love Lonzo the way that the Balls love the Lakers and they don’t get the top pick, this could kill their chances of getting him. If they don’t, why not just wait for the lottery results? Besides, none of this matters if they fall out of the top 3.

This is either incompetence or perhaps the first sign that the Lakers will do the smart thing and wait for Paul George to sign in 2018. Maybe they really do love Lonzo Ball and consider him a superstar and Magic Johnson won’t try to trade for one. It is… surprising.

Especially considering what a headache LaVar Ball is going to be. Lonzo is going to spend his rookie year running around in shoes his father has to make himself, adorned with some goofy homemade logo that they seriously plan to charge $200 for. The Lakers must really like the way this kid plays basketball if they want to put up with this nonsense. Still, Lonzo might be better off somewhere like Phoenix instead of trying to be the face of one of the league’s premier franchises.