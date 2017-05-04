LaVar Ball Insults Big Baller Brand's Potential Customers On Twitter

LaVar Ball is reveling in the attention from the release of Big Baller Brand’s new ZO2 Prime shoes. While legions of people on Twitter are mocking Lonzo Ball’s first “signature shoe” and the $495 price tag, Lavar dropped this nugget:

Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! 💰 — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017

Yeah I mean, anyone who can’t drop $500 on a pair of ugly shoes, LaVar Ball clearly doesn’t want your business.

I mean those middle and lower class kids growing up wanting to emulate your son clearly shouldn’t have a chance to buy his shoes. Why would you want to gain them as customers for the long-term? LaVar is clearly a marketing genius.

Lonzo, if you’re reading this, blink twice if you need help.