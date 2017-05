First Look: Lonzo Ball's first signature shoe, Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime pic.twitter.com/Uvb1MjIdK2 — TheShoeGame.com (@TheShoeGame) May 4, 2017

The Big Baller Brand somehow scored Lonzo Ball as a pitchman. The Big Baller Brand thinks it can move a $495 shoe. A $495 shoe that looks like a pair of dress blacks with a yellow orthopedic placed inside.

The first thought when looking at these? They look like something LaVar Ball would wear. And that makes so much sense.