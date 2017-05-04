Roundup: Prince Philip Retiring, The Dark Tower Trailer

Emily Ratajkowski … emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace because Prince Philip is retiring in a few months … a new drug that looks like concrete and kills in one dose … a sex robot that quotes Shakespeare … Anheuser-Busch buys another craft brewery … interview with NYT obit writers … woman on trial for laughing during Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing … Canadian journalist has spent years under government surveillance … San Diego man guilty of killing lover in Mexico … SUV accelerates during auction, kills 3 people … video from a brawl at a church meeting … SFW meth-fueled masturbating frenzy news story … someone put a camera in a Starbucks bathroom and it was luckily discovered within 25 minutes … heroin dealer cites religious freedom …

Maurice Clarett trying to fix the prison system. [Bleacher Report]

What exactly did the Bears give up for Mitch Trubisky? A lot. [Football Perspective]

LeBron James doesn’t want Great Lakes Brewing profiting off his picture. [Cleveland]

John Lynch and Solomon Thomas were classmates at Stanford. [PFT]

Ben McAdoo wants Eli Manning to focus on himself and not worry about the backups. [New York Post]

The Buffalo Bills did not pick up the 5th year option on Sammy Watkins. [NFL]

Don’t expect to see Nick Diaz fight anytime soon. [MMA Junkie]

Will the top players skip the NBA Draft combine and will it hurt their draft stock? Maybe and probably not.

The official trailer for The Dark Tower.

Video of a plane crashing in Seattle.

Here’s Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter doing an awkward interview on CNBC earlier this week.

New Stone Sour.