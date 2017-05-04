Tony Romo Will Attempt to Qualify for U.S. Open

Tony Romo will be one of nearly 9,500 golfers attempting to qualify for the U.S. Open through local and sectional events. The now retired quarterback and soon-to-be broadcaster will play at Split Rail Links outside of Fort Worth, Texas on Monday.

This isn’t the first year Romo has attempted to make it into the U.S. Open field. Romo advanced beyond the local qualifying tournament in 2010 but withdrew from the 36-hole sectional event after carding a 71 in his first round and waiting through two weather delays during the second.

Romo appears to have a USGA handicap of +0.3, which basically means, he’s probably better than you are.

There are only 156 spots in the sectional qualifying, and Romo will face some serious competition as there are usually some Tour players who have to earn their way into the second major championship of the year through qualifying.