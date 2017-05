Kelly Oubre got hit with a hard screen by Kelly Olynyk, and then, on the other end of the court, made a B-line for him and knocked him over with a forearm. Oubre, unsurprisingly, was hit with a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game. It would not be surprising if he is also suspended. Here is video of the play:

Now, did Olynyk flop a little? Sure. But, Oubre can’t react like that.