WATCH: Tony Parker Carried Off Floor After Knee Injury

Tony Parker and the San Antonio Spurs were having a great night as they held a sizable lead on the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series Wednesday night. But with less than nine minutes remaining, Parker hit the floor in obvious pain and didn’t get up.

It is unclear exactly what happened, but as he landed after taking a shot in the lane, Parker clearly injured his left knee. He had to be carried from the floor. The Spurs would only say that he has a “left knee injury” and will have an MRI on Thursday.

Here’s a look at what happened:

That does not look good and could be a really bad sign for the Spurs moving forward. The series is about to be tied 1-1, as the Spurs are up big late in the fourth quarter.