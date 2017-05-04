Woman Grazed by Falling Bullet While Watching Cardinals Game at Busch Stadium

A 34-year woman seated along the first-base line was grazed by a bullet in the arm while watching Tuesday night’s St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium, police sources tell the St, Louis Dispatch. It is believed that the bullet came from someone shooting into the air from nearly a mile away.

St. Louis police said the woman, 34, was sitting in her seat in Section 141 about 9:40 p.m. when she felt pain to her arm. She removed her jacket and noticed a small abrasion to her elbow. She went to the first aid station, and workers there contacted an off-duty police officer working a secondary security job there, police said.

The woman –who was seated in Section 141, close to first base at the time –declined to speak with reporters but those seated nearby say she was understandably shocked and even retrieved the slug from underneath her seat. The extent of her injuries are unclear and she’s retained an attorney.

Amazingly enough, the Dispatch points out that this is far from the first time a baseball fan has been struck by a runaway bullet while watching a game. It happened previously in St. Louis (1965), Kansas City (2002), and Tampa Bay (2012). The Rays, of course, play in a dome so that particular incident deserves its own 30 for 30 — or Sports Science segment at the very least.