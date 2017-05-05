Dick Vitale Had the Best Response to LaVar Ball

LaVar Ball has everybody’s undivided attention now. He seized on what have become a lackluster NBA Playoff slate given the inexorable march of the Cavs and Warriors, and hijacked the conversation with an expensive pair of shoes. Whether he’s a genius or a moron depends on your perspective, but you can roll your eyes at the coverage all you want — we can see you clicking on it.

Anyways, to a large extent the ultimate success of this independent venture will rely on how effective Lonzo Ball is as an NBA player. If he flops, nobody is going to want to wear his apparel. If he’s great, this will be a fascinating case study.

Dick Vitale gets it:

@Lavarbigballer U better be working with ur guy on D / if he plays D like he did in @NCAA @Isaih_Thomas @JohnWall @StephenCurry30 will light him up for 50! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 5, 2017

De’Aaron Fox lit up Lonzo Ball on both sides of the floor when Kentucky knocked UCLA out of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 39 points. Lonzo had just 10. This disparity was the overwhelming difference in the result of the game.

Nevertheless, LaVar Ball remains an interesting interview. His spot today on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz was fun:

The LaVar Ball saga, as always, is to be continued.