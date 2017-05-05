Former Packers and Oregon TE Colt Lyerla Escaped from Correction Center: Report

Correction: a previous version of this story misidentified the Lyerla’s custody classification.

Coly Lyerla is currently in the middle of a six-month sentence at a correction center for heroin possession. On Thursday afternoon, he escaped from Washington County custody in Oregon. The Oregonian reports:

At 4:55 p.m. Thursday, officials heard an alarm from dorm three. County workers found an open window and an escape in progress. All residents were counted except for Lyerla.

Lyerla’s most recent heroin arrest, in March, came while he was still under probation for a previous heroin conviction. He also was charged with forgery this year for alleged use of counterfeit $50 bills. A warrant is now out for his arrest.

Before the Packers signed Lyerla as an undrafted free agent in 2014, he had been arrested on cocaine charges after he had quit the Oregon football team. Bob McGinn, who just retired from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel after covering the Packers for over 30 years for the paper, accused the team of “going to the gutter” to win by bringing him in. The Packers released Lyerla before the regular season began with an injury designation.

Lyerla was given multiple chances because he was profoundly talented. It’s very sad that this is what his life has come to, and hopefully he can one day get it turned around.