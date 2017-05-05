Ian Poulter on Social Media, "I enjoy blocking the sad individuals."

Ian Poulter, who had lost his PGA Tour card until Brian Gay found a mistake in the points awarded to the two golfers who had been on medical exemptions that allowed them to keep their cards, sent out the following picture of his PRACTICE golf balls on Wednesday.

Poulter marked the balls with “IP” and included the caption, “How do you mark your @titleist practice balls…. ?”

How do you mark your @titleist practice balls…. ? A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on May 3, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Of course most golfers don’t mark their practice balls, nor do most golfers practice with Titleist Pro V1s which cost $50 per dozen so Poulter got some backlash.

None of the comments appear to be that terrible and seem to be made in a joking sense, but apparently they didn’t sit well with the Englishman.

Poulter, who has himself been quite a troll on Twitter and has not only had one person fired from their job but appeared to be trying to get another fired via the social media platform, sent out a message to all the haters.

Positive and negative to social media. A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on May 4, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Sure, Poulter sharing his thoughts on green reading books being banned is great, but don’t get upset if people call you out or make jokes after posting a picture of over $100 worth of “practice” golf balls.

I believe the saying is, “If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

[HT Golf Channel]