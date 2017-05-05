Jay Bruce is the New Face of the New York Mets. Get Over It.

The New York Mets are off to a disappointing start to the 2017 season. Coming off two consecutive postseason appearances, they’ve started the season 12-15 and are near the bottom of the National League standings. One big reason for the slow start is injuries to key players like Yoenis Cespedes and Noah Syndergaard. The bright spot of the season has been Jay Bruce. The only bright spot. Seriously. He’s the only guy doing anything on this team.

Bruce also leads the team in doubles and walks. He just turned 30 and he’ll be a free agent this winter. As the only New York Met left standing by then, he’ll have immense negotiating power. He is Queens Boulevard [which doesn’t go to CitiField, but you can get there from there]. And he is the New York Mets.

(And Mr. Met is still the Face of Baseball.)