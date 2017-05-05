Jay Cutler Joining Fox's No. 2 NFL Broadcast Booth

Yesterday we learned Jay Cutler was exploring a post-playing career in the media. Today we discover he’s already found a gig — and a high-profile one at that.
Cutler will join Fox’s No. 2 broadcast booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, Peter Schrager reports.
The opening was created when John Lynch departed to become general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.
Cutler becomes the second quarterback to retire and hop into a marquee booth this offseason, joining Tony Romo, now the No. 1 analyst at CBS. Both face steep learning curves, but one figures Cutler has greater margin for error thanks to the three-man team and Davis’ steady presence.
Having said that, the former gunslinger’s on-camera prowess is a great unknown. It will be fascinating to see how his aloof personality translates to his new role.
