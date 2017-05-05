Jay Cutler Joining Fox's No. 2 NFL Broadcast Booth

Yesterday we learned Jay Cutler was exploring a post-playing career in the media. Today we discover he’s already found a gig — and a high-profile one at that.

Cutler will join Fox’s No. 2 broadcast booth with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, Peter Schrager reports.

NEWS. It's official. Jay Cutler has been hired by @nflonfox . Will join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the booth this season. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 5, 2017

The opening was created when John Lynch departed to become general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

Cutler becomes the second quarterback to retire and hop into a marquee booth this offseason, joining Tony Romo, now the No. 1 analyst at CBS. Both face steep learning curves, but one figures Cutler has greater margin for error thanks to the three-man team and Davis’ steady presence.

Having said that, the former gunslinger’s on-camera prowess is a great unknown. It will be fascinating to see how his aloof personality translates to his new role.