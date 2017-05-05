Roundup: Health Care Battle Boils Over; Minister Pukes During Wedding; Leonard Fournette is a Good Son

Felicity Jones … Waste time looking at the 7,000 license plates banned in North Carolina … Here’s what’s in the health care bill passed by the House … Here’s how the Democrats reacted … Morning Joe co-hosts are engaged … A brilliant shave brush that fits on shave cans …Amtrak needs $38 billion in repairs … Former Purdue basketball player acting inappropriately in a Macy’s children’s department … Gift Ngoepe is the first African-born player to play in the Major Leagues … Pete Carroll says relationship with Richard Sherman is still good … Stephen Colbert regrets nothing … A spate of Game of Thrones spinoffs may be coming … Texans’ Max Bullough suspended for PEDs … Doug Martin in a minor car accident … Barack Obama really throwing his weight around in the French election … Jeremy Schaap reflects on The Sports Reporters … The Morris brothers did not pull the ol’ switcheroo … Prince Philip hangs it up … Michigan-Notre Dame back … This is an unusual piece of jewelry… Reuben Foster may miss the entire season … What Corey Lewandowski wants you to know … Trayvon Martin is getting an honorary degree … Interesting quote from Victor Cruz on Eli Manning … Cut Reince Priebus some slack



Isaiah Thomas is a habitual free throw line-stepper. [Washington Post]

You say “reverse Robin Hood” like it’s a bad thing. [The New Yorker]

Demetrius Cooper snapped himself drinking alcohol, a violation of his plea deal. Stay hot, MSU. [Detroit Free Press]

Kenny Albert has an insane schedule. [New York Post]

The skies are a little less friendly these days. [Boston Globe]

Leonard Fournette bought his mother a car.

An Al Davis anecdote.

Again – for May 4th – conversation went like this: Amy: I need you to say hello to Darth Vader;

Al: who the f*** is Darth Vader. pic.twitter.com/epHpbFhNdO — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) May 4, 2017

Minister vomits during vows. You can’t fight the body.