New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is 7-foot-3 and weighs 240 pounds. Barcelona forward Neymar is 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. Greatness comes in all shapes and sizes. So too do jerseys, as this picture proves.

It’s a delightful image but one can’t help but feel disappointed they didn’t put on each other’s gift in the interest of true hilarity.