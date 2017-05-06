Lebron James Correctly Declares He Has Nothing Left to Prove

Lebron James told media in Cleveland on Friday night that there was nothing left for him to prove in his basketball career. Considering he is the best player in the world and possibly the greatest basketball player of all time, he is correct.

“What else do I have to prove?” James said. “Seriously, what else would I have? I’ve won championships. I won my first one, and I won for my teammates. I came home and won. There isn’t anything left for me to prove.”

There is hanging over this, as always, the specter of His Airness. Yes, Michael Jordan won six championships. Lebron will probably not win six championships, but at 32 he has three and will have a great look at No. 4 next month. Six is not out of the question yet, but let’s say Lebron finishes his career with only the titles he’s already won.

He’s still right. The only thing he hasn’t yet proven is that he is greater than Michael Jordan. But that is non-provable. It depends on each individual’s definition of greatness, and for a lot of people Michael Jordan is the definition of greatness. He’s an abstraction. Lebron is competing with an idea.

In the playoffs this year, his 14th NBA season, James is averaging 34-9-7 and his team is undefeated. He’s shooting 57 percent from the field. He’s a four-time MVP, but only because it would be boring to give him the award every year. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $275 million.

It’s all gravy, now.