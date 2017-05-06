Tom Brady is Rolling Deep at the Kentucky Derby

Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby crew, as per his Instagram. I spy a few old friends: Wes Welker, Larry Izzo & Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/ebkzZBg29F — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) May 6, 2017

Tom Brady was born to attend the Kentucky Derby and he does it in style. He looks as comfortable at Churchill Downs as he does conducting the New England Patriots’ offense during crunch time.

The two going together like peanut butter and jelly makes a lot of sense. Brady is a wealthy individual who enjoys competition and wearing nice clothes. This event checks all his boxes.

Outside of Super Bowl Sunday, this is Brady’s biggest day of the year. He’s able to show how seamlessly he can go from hanging out with the biggest stars in sports to the biggest stars in the entertainment world.

Case in point:

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady at the Derby pic.twitter.com/laMWxz3Qsw — Brett (@BrettPats) May 5, 2017

Let’s hope Kid Rock wasn’t bragging about his White House visit too much. Brady surely regrets missing the Patriots’ trip to 1600 Pennsylvania.

It’s worth noting that Brady’s crew is missing one Rob Gronkowski, who is either not there or is trying on hilariously small jockey uniforms for a later comedy routine.