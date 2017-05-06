VIDEO: Thunder Snow, Like Jerry Seinfeld, Chose Not to Run

Always Dreaming, a 9-2 favorite, won the 143rd Kentucky Derby going away. This race certainly wasn’t the most exciting version of “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.” Luckily, Thunder Snow was there to spice things up.

Right out of the gate, he made it clear he was not interested in racing. Something apparently spooked him. Maybe it was the magnitude of the moment. We’ll leave it to the sports-shouting shows to debate if he choked or not.

The good news is that Thunder Snow appears to have just had a mental issue, not a physical one.

Great to hear that Thunder Snow has walked back to the barn fine with nothing showing up on an initial examination #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/lnRHOYvWf0 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 6, 2017

Poor Thunder Snow. Gonna be tough to live this one down around the stables. Then again, he probably has his reasons.