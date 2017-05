//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Anthony Rizzo got hit by a pitch by his former teammate Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the 9th tonight. The bases were loaded for Rizzo, and the HBP yielded a tied game; Chapman had entered the game with the Yankees leading 4-1.

Cubs fans everywhere have been holding their breath hoping Rizzo is okay. Rizzo remained in the game, with a profoundly swollen arm.

[Video via MarcusD2]