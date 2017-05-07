NCAAF USA Today Sports

Cardale Jones Ended Up Playing School and Graduating at Ohio State

Cardale Jones Ended Up Playing School and Graduating at Ohio State

NFL

Cardale Jones Ended Up Playing School and Graduating at Ohio State

Cardale Jones graduates from Ohio State today. The Buffalo Bills backup quarterback famously tweeted “we ain’t come to play SCHOOL,” as a freshman. Today, four and a half years later, he will receive a bachelor’s degree in African-American Studies and he has put those those words on top of his graduation cap. Good for him.

👨🏾‍🎓

A post shared by Cardale Jones (@cardale7_) on

, , , , , NCAAF, NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home