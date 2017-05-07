Cardale Jones Ended Up Playing School and Graduating at Ohio State

Cardale Jones graduates from Ohio State today. The Buffalo Bills backup quarterback famously tweeted “we ain’t come to play SCHOOL,” as a freshman. Today, four and a half years later, he will receive a bachelor’s degree in African-American Studies and he has put those those words on top of his graduation cap. Good for him.
