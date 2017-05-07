Jay Bruce is the King of the Mets

Jay Bruce went 2-of-5 and drove in 3 runs in the New York Mets 3rd consecutive victory. The Mets are now 2nd in the NL East which is a polite way of saying the 14-15 Mets are 4 games out of the basement in the National League. After the game Bruce donned the Mets’ crown which is given to whatever play did the best in each game. This is a great reminder that baseball season is very long and players do whatever they possibly can to pass the time.

Tonight's Mets crown goes to Jay Bruce. pic.twitter.com/mBvyEtZrKl — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017

As for Bruce, he’s had such a hot start – leading the Mets in everything – that he’s starting to get redemption columns written about him. Yes, redemption from his one bad month with the Mets during a season that saw him make his 3rd All-Star team.