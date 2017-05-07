Kevin Durant Made a Great Point About Why the NBA is "Soft"

It’s fairly astonishing that Kevin Durant was hit with a flagrant foul for this dust-up with Rudy Gobert in the 4th quarter. Gobert pushed Durant. Durant pushed back. Off-setting fouls?

Kevin Durant 🐍 even had some words for Rudy Gobert. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/BQArlXkz5Y — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) May 7, 2017

Either way, the Warriors won game three 102-91. Durant was the best player on the court, finishing with 38 points and 13 rebounds.

Afteward, he was asked about the Gobert incident:

Here's Durant on the "kerfuffle" with Gobert pic.twitter.com/DoUr4BnvLc — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) May 7, 2017

Kevin Durant’s definitely not wrong. The league has gotten soft. There was nothing flagrant about this. Someone alert Adam Silver.