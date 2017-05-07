I Choose Not to Freak Out About this Deleted Tweet by Kristaps Porzingis

While you were enjoying your Saturday, the future franchise player of the Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis, tweeted this, and just as quickly, deleted it.

Knicks fans, who have had reason to cheer for the forlorn franchise exactly once in the last 16 years – their one playoff series win, which came in 2013 – instantly began to panic on social media.

WHAT DID IT MEAN?

IS PORZINGIS GETTING TRADED TO THE CLIPPERS?

That’s what we do as Knicks fans – FLIP OUT over the slightest kernel of news.

Repeat after me: This deleted tweet is nothing.

Porzingis is in Spain. He was photographed with Neymar at a soccer match hours before his deleted tweet. What, Porzingis is getting info about what the Clippers definitively will do in seven weeks … via text message?

Come on. I love a good NBA conspiracy theory, but this is absurd.

Much less exciting theory: Porzingis had a tweet about the Clippers winning the series against the Jazz all set to go after Game 6, forgot to send it … and accidentally sent it today. That’s happened to all of us.

Phil Jackson has done a litany of dumb things over the last few years, but there’s no way he’s trading Porzingis for DeAndre Jordan. Blake Griffin will opt-out and can sign anywhere. Ditto Chris Paul.

Porzingis is 21. He’s improved in both of his first two seasons! There’s no way they’re trading him.

You can now back to watching the blowouts of the 2nd round of the NBA playoffs.