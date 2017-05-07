LeBron Passes Michael Jordan for Playoff Series Wins with Sweep Over the Raptors

LeBron James, for the 7th year in a row, is headed to the Eastern Conference Finals after sweeping the best team the Toronto Raptors have ever assembled.

The win gave LeBron his 31st playoff series victory, pushing him past Michael Jordan, who won 30 playoff series in his sterling career.

Lebron’s playoff record: 31-8 in 14 seasons

Michael Jordan’s playoff record: 30-7 in 15 seasons

[Note: Jordan spent 13 years in Chicago, and then you can’t forget those two in Washington. But he never made the playoffs with the Wizards.]

Jordan, early in his career, was knocked out in the first round three straight years. He was swept twice by Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics.

LeBron’s never lost in the first round, and he was only swept once, by the Spurs in the Finals. He leads all NBA players with 11 series sweeps after today’s brooming of the Raptors.

As boring as the NBA playoffs have been – the Cavs are going to get a week off before playing the Wizards or Celtics – you can’t help but entertain the LeBron vs Jordan discussion.

It’s not going anywhere. I stand by what I said in December – if LeBron can take down these Super Warriors, arguably the greatest team ever assembled, he’ll pass Michael Jordan as the greatest player in NBA history.