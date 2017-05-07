Padres Announce Third Rain Out In Petco Park History

Yes, it does rain in San Diego. On Sunday the San Diego Padres announced their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers would be postponed. The end times are truly upon us.

The #Padres announce that today's game vs. Dodgers has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Sep. 2 at 12:40pm: https://t.co/CaGjrujtoN pic.twitter.com/qzUuvgBPFh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 7, 2017

The rain out was just the third in the history of Petco Park, which opened in 2004. That means in 1,067 games at the stadium, only three have been postponed because of weather. And you wonder why people want the All-Star Game moved to Petco permanently.

Petco’s previous two rain outs happened on April 4, 2006 and July 19, 2015. The team went 820 home games between rain outs during that stretch.