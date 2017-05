Patrick Beverley gets very emotional after opening three pointer just hours after learning his grandfather died pic.twitter.com/rYzT3PBi5h — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 8, 2017

Patrick Beverley learned just hours before tonight’s game that his grandfather, with whom he was close, passed away. Beverley scored the first bucket of the game, a three-pointer, and motioned upwards as a tribute.