The World Now Has Two Conor McGregors

Conor McGregor and his girlfriend Dee Devlin welcomed a son into the world over the weekend and announced the birth on Twitter Sunday. Both Devlin and the eight-pound, 14 ounce baby seem to be doing great.

Then McGregor revealed the couple did something that may impact all of us for years: they named him Conor Jack McGregor Jr. Yes, there are now two Conor McGregors in the world and I’m not sure the Earth can handle all of that swagger without tumbling off its axis.

The UFC lightweight champion tweeted the following photos after his son was born:

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3JqMpLvs9d — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2017

We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it. pic.twitter.com/T32lRNnsOB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2017

Reports that Conor Jr. immediately asked his dad about his potential fight with FLoyd Mayweather seconds after emerging from the birth canal cannot be independently confirmed at this time.

It is the 28-year-old UFC superstar’s first child and he appears to be taking to the job well.