Chris Bosh Sued By Porn Company That Rented His Allegedly Dirty Los Angeles Mansion

Chris Bosh, like any basketball player with over $150 million in career earnings, owns a mansion in Los Angeles. It’s entirely unclear when he or his wife were last there or who is in charge of the mansion’s upkeep. Why would we be wondering? Because a pornography company is suing the Boshes because the house was allegedly full of mold and rat droppings. The company rented the home in December for $46,000, plus a $92,000 security deposit. Via TMZ:

Problem is … the Fields say shortly after moving in, they noticed crazy toxic mold, leaks, plumbing issues, rat droppings … and worst of all — the Internet access was horrible!! The Fields say it was so bad they “had to seek medical assistance for sickness and rashes that they suffered from the time when the mold could be seen and smelled.”

The company suing is a high-gloss erotic site called “X-Art.” The company was profiled in GQ and, oh man. The founder was in marketing but got into erotic photography after September 11th. Now he’s got to deal with Chris Bosh’s alleged rat and mold problem? X-Art is seeking the security deposit and damages.

Bosh bought the home in 2012 and was trying to sell it around early 2015. He started renting the home in October 2015. It includes a brewing system.

Meanwhile, Bosh is preparing to part ways with the Miami Heat. Bosh hasn’t played since February 2016, but is under contract through the end of the 2018-2019 season. He will likely be released (or Miami might still hold out hopes of trading him) sometime this year.