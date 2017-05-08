Draymond Green, NBA's Foremost Expert on Dirty Play, Has No Respect for "Dirty" Kelly Olynyk

Boston Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk engaged in some shenanigans with Washington’s Kelly Oubre during Game 3 of their teams’ playoff series. The end result was the smaller Oubre being suspended for Game 4. There’s been some debate over Olynyk’s play. Some say it was good old-fashioned gamesmanship, others low-down dirty behavior.

Count Draymond Green in the latter camp.

“Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man,” Green said on the latest episode of his podcast. “He’s dirty. Dirty player, man. I don’t respect guys like that. I mean, I know he’s not like the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to like do that, but you don’t like – just dirty. Like I don’t respect that man, he dirty.”

That noise you hear is every particle of irony West of the Mississippi flying over Green’s head. Surely, Green, a man who has been openly auditioning for the Rockettes with his wild flying kicks over the past few years, isn’t decrying another player for dirty play.

Turns out there’s a difference between what he does all the time and what Olynyk did once.

“It’s a big difference between knowing all the tricks because knowing all the tricks ain’t doing stuff to hurt people,” Green said. “Like come on, he really yanked this dude’s shoulder out of place. I don’t roll with that man, dude dirty.”

Still waiting for Grayson Allen to weigh in on this hot topic.

[SI]