Has Don Mattingly REALLY Never Seen "Homer at the Bat"?

“Homer at the Bat” is on many Simpsons fans’ shortlist for the program’s greatest episode of all-time, and one of the enduring lines from it is Mr. Burns constant badgering of Don Mattingly to trim his sideburns. Mattingly was not sure Mr. Burns knew what sideburns were, but still preferred him to Steinbrenner.

What’s Mattingly think about that, 25 years later?

Don Mattingly has never seen "Homer at the Bat." He still gets $.87 checks for it, but doesn't cash them so he can mess with the accountant. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 7, 2017

This seems hard to believe. “Homer at the Bat” has aired hundreds — probably even thousands — of times since it debuted in 1992. How could you be a part of something this special, and never bother to check it out?