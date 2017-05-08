Here are Some Fun Players Championship Prop Bets

The Players Championship gets underway on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and in the spirit of things we’re bringing you some fun prop bets this week thanks to BookMaker.eu. And yes, most of them have to do with the 17th hole.

How many tee shots will settle in the water on 17th hole?

Over 38.5

Under 38.5

How many balls will settle in the water on 17th hole?

25 or fewer +1800

26 to 30 +450

31 to 35 +240

36 to 40 +150

41 to 50 +325

51 to 60 +1600

61 or more +2500

How many tee shots during Round 4 will settle in the water on 17th hole?

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Highest score on 17th hole during any round?

Over 7

Under 7

Will the eventual winner hit a ball in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +400

No -700



How many birdies will the eventual winner record on the 17th hole?

Over 1

Under 1

Will there be a hole-in-one on the 17th hole?

Yes +350

No -500

Will there be a hole-in-one on the 12th hole?

Yes +4000

No -20000

Will there be a hole-in-one on any hole during the tournament?

Yes +100

No -130

Will anyone break the single-round course record of 63?

Yes +900

No -2000

Age of THE PLAYERS Championship Winner

26 and under +250

27 to 31 +180

32 to 36 +400

37 to 41 +500

42 and over +800

Will Jason Day become the first back-to-back PLAYERS champion?

Yes +900

No -2000

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +350

No -500

Total score by eventual winner for the first three holes of the playoff (playoff must occur for action)

9 or less +1100

10 +650

11 +180

12 or more +100

Will Dustin Johnson hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +400

No -600

Will Rory McIlroy hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +550

No -1000

Will Jordan Spieth hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +600

No -1400

Will Jason Day hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +700

No -1800

Will Phil Mickelson hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?

Yes +400

No -600