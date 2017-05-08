Here are Some Fun Players Championship Prop Bets

The Players Championship gets underway on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida and in the spirit of things we’re bringing you some fun prop bets this week thanks to BookMaker.eu. And yes, most of them have to do with the 17th hole.
How many tee shots will settle in the water on 17th hole?
Over 38.5
Under 38.5
How many balls will settle in the water on 17th hole?
25 or fewer +1800
26 to 30 +450
31 to 35 +240
36 to 40 +150
41 to 50 +325
51 to 60 +1600
61 or more +2500
How many tee shots during Round 4 will settle in the water on 17th hole?
Over 6.5
Under 6.5
Highest score on 17th hole during any round?
Over 7
Under 7
Will the eventual winner hit a ball in the water on the 17th hole?
Yes +400
No -700
How many birdies will the eventual winner record on the 17th hole?
Over 1
Under 1
Will there be a hole-in-one on the 17th hole?
Yes +350
No -500
Will there be a hole-in-one on the 12th hole?
Yes +4000
No -20000
Will there be a hole-in-one on any hole during the tournament?
Yes +100
No -130
Will anyone break the single-round course record of 63?
Yes +900
No -2000
Age of THE PLAYERS Championship Winner
Over 31.5
Under 31.5
Age of THE PLAYERS Championship Winner
26 and under +250
27 to 31 +180
32 to 36 +400
37 to 41 +500
42 and over +800
Will Jason Day become the first back-to-back PLAYERS champion?
Yes +900
No -2000
Will there be a playoff?
Yes +350
No -500
Total score by eventual winner for the first three holes of the playoff (playoff must occur for action)
9 or less +1100
10 +650
11 +180
12 or more +100
Will Dustin Johnson hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?
Yes +400
No -600
Will Rory McIlroy hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?
Yes +550
No -1000
Will Jordan Spieth hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?
Yes +600
No -1400
Will Jason Day hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?
Yes +700
No -1800
Will Phil Mickelson hit a tee shot in the water on the 17th hole?
Yes +400
No -600
