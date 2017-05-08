Here's Lonzo Ball's Rap Debut

Say what you want about Lonzo Ball but the kid is taking the usual order of operations and throwing them in a blender. The former UCLA star didn’t wait to be drafted before becoming the face of a $495 shoe. He didn’t wait until playing a single meaningful minute in professional basketball before going on a full-on media tour. So it’s really no surprise that he didn’t wait to release a rap song.

Here it is. The freestyling Ball is using the name ZO2 and using Drake’s “Free Smoke” as the beat.

[WARNING: It contains some profanity and strong language.]

We’re old enough to remember when players had to have a few successful seasons to embark on a rap career. It wouldn’t be shocking if Ball is starring in a bad kids movie within the year as he tries to live out Shaquille O’Neal’s entire career arc before turning 23.

