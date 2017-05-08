It Is Time for the New York Mets to Ban Golf Forever

Golf is threatening to destroy the New York Mets for the third consecutive season. Over the weekend, Matt Harvey was suspended after he skipped Saturday’s game with a headache. Harvey had played golf earlier in the day and everyone knows you can’t get a headache in the six hours between golf and the time you’re supposed to be sitting down watching a baseball game. At least not of natural causes.

During the 2015 postseason outfielder and noted golf enthusiast Yoenis Cespedes hurt his shoulder on the same day he played golf. Cespedes left Game 4 of the NLCS and the Mets lost the World Series to the Royals in five games.

And who can forget the brouhaha when Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Neil Walker, Kevin Plawecki and other Mets flew to the Bahamas on a weekday last June to golf. Four months later that team lost in the National League Wild Card Game.

Do you need more examples of how golf is destroying the New York Mets? Because I don’t have any. Luckily, this is enough to convince me that the New York Mets have to ban their players from golf. It’s the only way to be sure they don’t miss any games ever again or lose any postseason series. Who knows how many other New York Mets played golf this season? Judging by the disabled list, quite a few.

You would have thought the Mets had learned their lesson in 2015, but they keep repeating the same mistakes and here we are. Adults playing golf hours before work. Baseball players just don’t “hurt their shoulders” or “get a headache” or “lose a 1-game playoff to Madison Bumgarner” if golf isn’t involved. It’s time for common sense to prevail and golf to finally lose.