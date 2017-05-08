John Daly was Showered with Champagne After Champions Tour Win

John Daly won his first PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday at Insperity Invitational played at The Woodlands Country Club. It is the first win for Daly in the United States since 2004, and he did it wearing American flag pants.

The now 51-year-old Daly beat Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III by one-stroke and after making the winning putt he was showered by his peers with champagne.

“For me it’s like, you know, some guys come out here and win right off the bat, get the monkey off their back,” Daly said. “But now I can say I’m a champion on the Champions Tour, which is really cool and hopefully I can keep this confidence going.”

And of course, the only way Daly wanted to celebrate was with a beer?

“I just want a Miller Lite,” Daly said. “That’s all I want.”