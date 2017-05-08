Kings of Leon Bassist Jared Followill Bashes Pro Wrestling, Has His Mentions Inundated

Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill had a take: adults shouldn’t watch pro wrestling. We’ve been through this type of thing a thousand times. Everybody who watches wrestling knows that the outcomes are predetermined. Nevertheless, the athleticism is phenomenal, and the storytelling, when executed well, has a high capacity for entertainment.
If you click through on the tweet, you’ll see that Followill’s mentions were flooded with people who disagree with him. Ryan Satin’s timeline has a bunch of pro wrestlers who responded. Followill acknowledged the backlash, and kinda sorta walked his criticism back (and we can all go back to not listening to Kings of Leon, something we’ve done collectively since about 2011):
