Kings of Leon Bassist Jared Followill Bashes Pro Wrestling, Has His Mentions Inundated

Hey, adults. Let's maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know? — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill had a take: adults shouldn’t watch pro wrestling. We’ve been through this type of thing a thousand times. Everybody who watches wrestling knows that the outcomes are predetermined. Nevertheless, the athleticism is phenomenal, and the storytelling, when executed well, has a high capacity for entertainment.

If you click through on the tweet, you’ll see that Followill’s mentions were flooded with people who disagree with him. Ryan Satin’s timeline has a bunch of pro wrestlers who responded. Followill acknowledged the backlash, and kinda sorta walked his criticism back (and we can all go back to not listening to Kings of Leon, something we’ve done collectively since about 2011):

Ok. So I've gathered a lot of people love wrestling. Folks are angry. Really angry. I wasn't being literal. Continue to enjoy. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Guys! Guys! Guys! So that was a test! You all passed with flying colors! I thought people were against wrestling! But nope! Not us! — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Gotcha! Hook line and damned old sinker! Let's go back to the way it was before. Ok. Sweet! — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Ok. Look. Crazy story. Just got back from the bathroom. Somebody tweeted some dumb shit on my phone. Needless to say, suplex city! All good. — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017