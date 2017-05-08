Roundup: Penn State Fraternity Hazing Case; LeBron Chasing Michael Jordan; & Karlie Kloss, Superhero

Joy Corrigan … sad story details the death of a pledge at a Penn State fraternity … “The Thieves Who Steal Sunken Warships, Right Down to the Bolts” … yes, i will be chronicling all the shark sightings out here in Southern California … “Thousands of bottles of gin recalled for containing too much alcohol” … if you really hate Fake News, and you should, this is an important read … Karlie Kloss is a superhero in this photoshoot … meteorologist who was accused of sexual assault committed suicide … what: “With Trump in power, white-power groups try to build alliances” … this feels like an important sexual discrimination lawsuit at the University of Iowa, in regard to college athletics …

LeBron is blocking stars in the East, just like LeBron did; 12 minutes of sports media talk with SI’s Richard Deitsch, and is Stephen Curry the 2nd best point guard in NBA history? [Podcast]

This is a really grim outlook, financially, for the Thunder next season. [Norman Trascript]

Interesting comparison here between Netflix, and how it adjusted, and ESPN, and how it hadn’t. [Cleaning the Glass]

James Harden’s mom pushed him into sports to keep him off the Compton streets in his youth. [The Undefeated]

I’m not sure why Jameis Winston’s name is being brought into this USF player getting arrested for sexual assault. [NY Post]

What Joe Mixon’s first 37 hours with the Bengals were like. [Cincinnati.com]

Dammit Bill Parcells, why didn’t you just reach out to Peyton Manning’s people 20 years ago so that he would have come up of school early and been with the Jets? [Deadspin]

How big was Copa America for US soccer last year? It made $46 million in profit. There’s a huge surplus. What to do with it? [SI.com]

A little late on this, but Air Force pulled the rug out from under potential NFL receiver Jalen Robinette, saying he has to serve two years in active duty before getting a chance to play. [Gazette]

MLB’s fattest teams. [Good Deed Seats]

Spectacular, lengthy breakdown of what makes the Warriors offense so dominant: Passing. You’ll definitely learn something.

This video of getting kicked off a Delta flight is harrowing. Good chance I would have lost it.