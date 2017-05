Nate Burleson is joining CBS as an analyst and will appear on The NFL Today, the network announced this morning. The former wide receiver will also continue his duties on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Burleson will join James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms. Bart Scott is no longer part of the show, CBS confirmed. A spokesperson told The Big Lead other possibilities within the network are being discussed for Scott, who joined The NFL Today in 2014.