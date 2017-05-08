VIDEO: Isaiah Thomas Appears to Mouth "I Will F--- You Up" to Wizards Fan Heckler

The Wizards and Celtics are tied at two games apiece. This video, which actually originated three days ago, but is starting to make the rounds because it got picked up by the popular Instagram account House of Highlights, appears to show Isaiah Thomas telling a heckler in the DC crowd, “I will f— you up, and you know that.”

Weirdly, the video has sound of Thomas after that telling the fan to “come right here and say it,” but the sound of the first thing Thomas says is cut out.

It’s hard to gauge whether and how harshly to judge Thomas by this video without knowing exactly what the fan said to him first.