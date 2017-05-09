Roundup: 10-Year Old Girl Escapes Jaws of an Alligator; Cursing Helps Boost Performance; & RIP G.I. Joe Inventor

Kelly Rohrbach, who is in the upcoming Baywatch movie … RIP to Stanley Weston, the creator of GI Joe … science says cursing can help boost your physical performance … “The Country’s First Beer Concierge Talks Brew and Business” … I have mostly ignored the Alex Jones experience, and based on this story on him, I’m not missing anything … “How to Be a Genius” … those dumb protests on the Missouri campus have resulted in the lowest incoming freshman class in 20 years … “When Rising Seas Transform Risk Into Certainty” … would you buy $1 canned wine from Trader Joe’s … the 20 best NBA cheerleader Instagram pages … thought-provoking read on religion and society right now – you’ll learn something … incredible story of a 10-year old girl surviving an alligator attack by forcing open the jaws of the gator … man accused of murder claims he didn’t kill his wife – she just choked on his large penis …

LeBron is blocking stars in the East, just like LeBron did; 12 minutes of sports media talk with SI’s Richard Deitsch, and is Stephen Curry the 2nd best point guard in NBA history? [Podcast]

“ESPN is the giant. When the giant crumbles, it feels like the whole industry is turning into dust.” [Medium]

Ben Roethlisberger is taking it “year by year” at this point. Hmmm. So every year could be his last. [Post Gazette]

Checking in on Mo’Ne Davis, now a high school star. [Philly.com]

A Division II basketball player made 67 percent of his 3-pointers last season. I know the sample size was kind of small, but it’s still incredible. [SI.com]

“Olympic Family Mourns The Loss Of Olympic Champion Bobsledder Steven Holcomb.” [Team USA.org]

This is an absurd piece on how ESPN’s cuts could lead to the leagues suffering, and it makes multiple Malcolm Gladwellian leaps of logic. [Bloomberg]

The Warriors just swept the Jazz, but the season was a definite win for Quin Snyder. He’s made a helluva comeback. [KC Star.com]

Eric Thames had a great month with the Brewers, and now everyone is saying maybe it was his stint playing baseball in Asia. [WSJ]

This is some intense AAU basketball. One player (Hands) is going to UCLA; the other (Sexton) is going to Alabama.

I’ve never gotten into the Blade Runner franchise, but this looks really good.