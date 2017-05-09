Draymond Green Signed a Jazz Fan's "Draymond Flop Count" Poster

Draymond Green had a 17-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Golden State Warriors game 4 win over the Utah Jazz. The win completed the sweep for the Warriors and ended the season for Utah fans. After the game Draymond stopped to give a fan an autograph. What he signed was a poster saying “Draymond Flop Count.”

When the Warriors break your heart but @money23green makes your night. #jazznation #takenote #houseofhighlights A post shared by Kyler Roney (@thekyler) on May 8, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

This was a tremendous move by Green as both a troll and a sportsman. Here’s what Green had to say about Utah fans after game 3. Via CSN Bay Area:

“I thought they would be louder than they were. It didn’t get as loud in there as I thought it would,” he said. “It was OK. Their fans talk a little too much … shut up. No, I wasn’t really feeling their fans. Shut up. “They don’t make sense. Some guy kept telling me to shoot the ball. Do you not realize I’m shooting 55 percent from 3 this series? Why would you want me shooting the basketball when I’m shooting that great? “Now of course I missed a few last night and like, whatever. I’m gonna shoot the piss out of it tomorrow, so that’s cool. Their fans just weren’t very smart. They talk too much. Shut up.”

Now we wait a year to see if the Jazz can get better and maybe give the Warriors a series in 2018. Despite the score of game 4, Golden State didn’t completely blow out Utah this series. With a young core and some playoff experience under their belts it’s possible the Jazz could do something to challenge the Warriors over the next few years. Who knows what Draymond Green will end up signing if this turns into a legitimate rivalry.