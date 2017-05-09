LaVar Ball Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Sell $495 Shoes Because 'He's Not Lonzo Ball'

LaVar Ball continues his magical tour of ridiculousness by going on Undisputed on Tuesday to defend the cost of Big Baller Brand’s $495 shoe. And once again, he went after Michael Jordan.

LaVar defended the price, then when pushed by Shannon Sharpe, who mentioned that MJ couldn’t even sell a shoe for $100, the elder Ball said the following:

“Because he ain’t Lonzo Ball, that’s why. Did he have his own brand coming in? It’s a new era called the Ball era.”

Wow. There are no words. Watch for yourself:

“Look what Lonzo did for UCLA. He sold that place out and it hasn’t been sold out in 10 years.” — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/0vbkIT3eGe — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 8, 2017

LaVar Ball continues to get on television and say ridiculous stuff. Another day, another Ball controversy.