Players Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: So Much Star Power

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship starts on Thursday and there’s already been some big news as Rory McIlroy announced he has signed with TaylorMade. The company now has the top three golfers in the world rankings listed on its resume with Dustin Johnson, McIlroy, and Jason Day, as well as Tiger Woods and young star Jon Rahm.

The course has undergone some changes that viewers may notice. All of the greens have been replaced with TifEagle Bermuda grass, and a lake was added between the sixth and seventh holes. The biggest change, and one that could come into play for more aggressive players is on the par-4 12th. The hole was shortened from 358 yards to 302, making it much easier to drive, but there is still a lot of risk as there is water just off the left side of the green.

The field is obviously stacked with talent, but one of the most attractive groups for viewers will be Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas. All three smash the ball off the tee and Johnson has been a force over the last four events he’s entered winning three of them and finishing T2 in his last. He’s also finished in the top 10 in seven of his last nine events. After missing the Masters thanks to a freak fall down some stairs, it’s no wonder he’s the favorite to win this week with those kinds of results.

Odds via BigOnSports.com Dustin Johnson +725 Rory McIlroy +825 Jordan Spieth +1483 Sergio Garcia +1728 Jason Day +1741 Rickie Fowler +1777 Jon Rahm +1959 Hideki Matsuyama +2430 Justin Rose +2875

TV Schedule

Thursday 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM NBC Sunday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM NBC

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 7:43 AM 1 Brian Harman Russell Knox Jhonattan Vegas 7:54AM 1 Hudson Swafford Brendan Steele J.B. Holmes 8:05 AM 10 Jimmy Walker Zach Johnson Paul Casey 8:16 AM 10 Rickie Fowler Henrik Stenson Jason Day 8:27 AM 10 Jordan Spieth Hideki Matsuyama Phil Mickelson 8:49 AM 10 Si Woo Kim Daniel Berger Branden Grace 1:08 PM 1 Danny Willett Shane Lowry Bill Haas 1:19 PM 1 Patrick Reed Bubba Watson Brooks Koepka 1:30 PM 1 Jon Rahm Justin Rose Martin Kaymer 1:41 PM 1 Sergio Garcia Adam Scott Matt Kuchar 1:52 PM 1 Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas Rory McIlroy 10 Russell Henley Rod Pampling Kevin Kisner 2:25 PM 10 Wesley Bryan Charley Hoffman David Toms

My Pick

How could anyone pick against Dustin Johnson this week? Last week was his first tournament back after the fall at Augusta and he was almost in a playoff if not for a birdie putt made by Brian Harman on the 72nd hole, so, with that said, I’m going with a Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm showdown.

It makes so much sense.