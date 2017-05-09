Problematic St. Louis Cardinals' Tweet Gets Quick Hook

The St. Louis Cardinals sent a tweet bringing attention to a May 17 promotion at Busch Stadium. The first 30,000 fans 16 and older will receive a replica of the team’s 1967 World Series ring. Their chosen messaging was NSF2017 and the tweet disappeared after a very brief outing.

Everyone has a different outrage calibration but it seems we can all agree that it would have been so simple not to offend a large portion of the fanbase and general public in a two-sentence tweet about a cheap plastic ring. But perhaps that’s just armchair social media quarterbacking. Only those in the Cardinals’ war room know the challenges of pushing free product.