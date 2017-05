Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez went to Ibiza over the weekend. The couple has been together for a few months now. Rodriguez accompanied Ronaldo to the FIFA awards in January and was also on hand in March when an airport was renamed after the soccer star. They also attended a Justin Bieber concert together in November. They have probably also had multiple dates we haven’t heard about because once you’ve been to one airport renaming, you’ve been to them all really.

El último en soñar que apague la luna 🌒🌓🌑 Carpe diem. Buenas noches – Buenos días #🕷🕷🕷🕷🕷 A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 25, 2016 at 5:59am PDT