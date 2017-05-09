The Seattle Seahawks Must Cut Frank Clark Immediately After Offensive Tweet

Frank Clark needs to be released immediately by the Seattle Seahawks. The team can’t wait and must get rid of him after what transpired on Tuesday. The 23-year-old defensive end sent an offensive tweet directed at a female writer who was promoting a piece she penned about domestic violence. There is no defending what he said.

Clark has since deleted the tweet but the writer, Natalie Weiner, screen-capped it:

writing about domestic violence is fun and risk free pic.twitter.com/XGqCQ6RvNQ — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) May 10, 2017

Weiner wrote a piece on Greg Hardy and domestic violence last week, and also shared a piece she did on Clark back in 2015. Clark was kicked off Michigan’s football team after a domestic violence arrest in 2014. The Seahawks drafted him anyway in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Given his history and this tweet, Seattle must get rid of Clark now. Pete Carroll and company need to do the right thing here. This was offensive and completely unacceptable and a message needs to be sent.

Clark had 10 sacks last season, but his on-field production should have nothing to do with this decision. He’s simply not worth the headache.