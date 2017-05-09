Tony Romo Prepared to Stink as a Broadcaster

Tony Romo shot a 75 during a local US Open qualifier on Monday. After his round, he had this to say about his upcoming broadcast career. Via the Star-Telegram:

“That’s the same thing in broadcasting. I understand I’m coming in without any experience in that world. It’s exciting, it’s a little nerve-wracking, it’s all these things in one. That’s why you love to do things. You’re coming into the unknown and something I have to get better at and I like a challenge. I know I’ll probably stink for a while [in the broadcast booth]. Hopefully I’ll continue to improve at that and hopefully get better and be good.”

You have to assume CBS loves to hear such honesty coming from their new lead analyst. It’s also fun to imagine Romo saying he would “stink” is a joke about Phil Simms performance in the AFC Wildcard game. It probably isn’t, but we can pretend it is.