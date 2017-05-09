VIDEO: KG, Pierce, Rondo, Perkins, and Big Baby Talk Beef With Ray Allen, Possible Reconciliation

Former Celtics champions Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen Davis convened on Kevin Garnett’s Area 21 program on TNT this evening. They discussed the “sour” breakup with Ray Allen. Perkins noted that it wasn’t that Allen left the Celtics for the rival Heat, but how he did it.
Pierce offered the following thoughts:
Ernie Johnson asked the crew if they would ever reconcile with their former teammate, and it sounded like the door is plausibly open:
While it certainly sounds like there is still some resentment, a makeup call doesn’t seem totally out of the question.
