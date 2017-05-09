VIDEO: KG, Pierce, Rondo, Perkins, and Big Baby Talk Beef With Ray Allen, Possible Reconciliation

Former Celtics champions Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and Glen Davis convened on Kevin Garnett’s Area 21 program on TNT this evening. They discussed the “sour” breakup with Ray Allen. Perkins noted that it wasn’t that Allen left the Celtics for the rival Heat, but how he did it.

“It was more than basketball for us… It felt like a sour breakup.” Pierce, KG, Rondo, Big Baby & Perk share their thoughts on Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/8JYRWmxm0i — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017

Pierce offered the following thoughts:

Paul Pierce on Ray Allen on Area 21: " I just felt like we should have had a conversation. … Now it’s uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/i2U38h5t0p — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 9, 2017

Ernie Johnson asked the crew if they would ever reconcile with their former teammate, and it sounded like the door is plausibly open:

Kevin Garnett and other members of '08 Celtics extend olive branch to Ray Allen to end their beef pic.twitter.com/2RpIh5NAS7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 9, 2017

While it certainly sounds like there is still some resentment, a makeup call doesn’t seem totally out of the question.